The appointed Rice County Sheriff will have at least one challenger in his first election.
Sheriff Jesse Thomas will run in November to keep the seat while Ross Spicer, who is a sergeant in the Sheriff’s Office, says he also will run.
Thomas has been at the helm of the department since November. Spicer says he does not have any particular concerns with current leadership; he simply wants the job as well.
Both candidates are Rice County natives. They have spent all or most of their careers in the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff is an elected office, but Thomas was appointed by the Rice County Board of Commissioners to fill the remainder of former Sheriff Troy Dunn’s term when Dunn decided to retire early.
A native of Bridgewater Township and a Bethlehem Academy graduate, Thomas started his career as a correctional officer in 1996. A resident of Cannon City Township, Thomas has since worked as a patrol deputy, an investigator and a member of the SWAT team. Dunn appointed him chief deputy in 2014.
Of becoming sheriff, Thomas said “it’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I became a deputy.”
“I think there comes a point in your profession where you have to step up and make sure those who you represent are taken care of and you’re providing good service to the residents of Rice County,” he said.
Spicer is a Faribault High School graduate and also started his career at the Rice County Jail. He briefly worked as a Waterville Police Department officer before returning to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 2005. He later worked as an investigator, oversaw the security of the Rice County Courthouse and now is an investigations sergeant.
Spicer, who lives in Lonsdale, says he has “nothing personal against” Thomas. But he also has long aspired to be sheriff and decided to “give it a shot.”
Both candidates said their department operates well and receives outstanding support from most of the county’s citizens.
“I strongly believe we have the best Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota,” Spicer said. “I want to make it an even better one.“
Spicer said one area in which the Sheriff’s Office could improve is better communication and collaboration between the different divisions within the department, as well as with other law enforcement agencies in the region.
One challenge for the department in years to come, according to Spicer, will be keeping up with enhanced training and other new legislative requirements being enacted in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Thomas said he’s working to improve the Sheriff’s Office’s proactive presence in the county’s townships. To start that effort he’s paying a visit to every town board to hear feedback.
He’d also like to restructure department leadership positions to create two captains, one overseeing investigations and one overseeing patrol and the courthouse. The department also needs to prepare for a number of staff retirements in coming years, he said.
Thomas also has been involved in the planning for a new complex for the Sheriff’s Office and jail and said he’d like to shepherd that to completion.