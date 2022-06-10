The Lonsdale City Council’s Thursday meeting featured debate over the proposed construction of a new car wash, sparking dome deja vu.
The council decided not to approve the current proposal, but councilors were optimistic the project could still get done, noting the need for a new car wash in town. The decision was due to local residents’ concerns over noise and traffic.
This is not a new debate for the Lonsdale City Council.
It dates all the way back to 2006, when the construction of a new car wash was originally proposed for the lot. Throughout ‘06 and ‘07, local residents met with the council to express their concerns.
Some of the major concerns from locals at the time were an increase in traffic, that the land was not intended for that type of business and the worry of too much noise from the dryers. After much discussion, the former councilors voted not to permit construction of the car wash.
Over a decade later, developer John Wetzel has brought the proposal to the council again. According to Wetzel, the spot is prime real estate for this type of business.
He said he has assessed multiple site locations and determined that the Rolling Ridge Market Place was the best location in town. This was determined by examining traffic and competitor locations.
However, Wetzel was met with the same obstacles from previous debates. Longtime Lonsdale residents continue to be adamant about the dryers being too loud and expressed anxieties over an increase in traffic.
Councilor Kevin Kodada said that the traffic was not an issue, but he understands concerns about the sound.
“Basically, the only issue is the sound,” he said. “Traffic, you know, that isn’t an issue. No matter what goes there, we hope there’s traffic.”
Councilor Scott Pelava took issue with the residents’ argument that the car wash could be built elsewhere.
“[The residents] are saying, ‘Go put it somewhere else, so it can be somebody else’s problem,’” he said. “’I don’t want it in my backyard. Go put it in somebody else’s backyard.’”
What prevented the council from approving the site was the residents’ worries about the noise that would be generated from the dryers.
According to Wetzel, modern car-wash technology would include dryers that reach about 45 decibels, which is less sound than the previously proposed car wash.
For reference, according to the previous council’s records, highway traffic produces around 80-90 decibels of noise. This is equal to the decibels produced by a modern hairdryer.
The distance from the car wash to the nearest resident is about 300 feet, which is double the distance that a car wash is typically zoned from residential areas. It was also mentioned that other car washes are closer to residential areas and have not received noise complaints from residents.
After discussion, the mayor offered Wetzel a solution. He proposed revisiting the bank that owns the land to discuss expanding the distance of the proposed car wash from the concerned residents.
Mayor Rud also suggested a neighborhood meeting to discuss the proposition with the residents. He said that they would be able to approve the proposal, if Wetzel could get the residents on board.
“It’s easy to say ‘No,’” said Mayor Rud. “But our goal here is to figure things out. Like I said, we want to move the town forward.”