One in four Rice County residents receive some form of government financial assistance through the county.
This was among the statistics brought forward by Social Services Financial Assistant Supervisor Mike Johnston during a Rice County Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday morning.
The county's Financial Assistance department oversees distribution of federal and state financial programs for low-income residents.
Since the start of the pandemic, the department's caseload has gone up 39%.
The spike was most evident in the number of applications for the Child Care Assistance Program, which helps pay for child care so parents can "pursue employment and education." Applications for this program more than doubled.
From 2020 to 2022, Rice County's applications shot up more than 50% for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), providing funds to help people buy food.
This is consistent with a nationwide epidemic of food insecurity, which was only exacerbated by the pandemic and inflation. Johnston also noted the income limit for food-stamp eligibility increased last year, so more people are eligible.
One in nine Minnesotans "don't know where their next meal is coming from," according to Hunger Solutions, a nonprofit that "works to end hunger" in Minnesota.
Hunger Solutions doesn't just look at SNAP applications, but also at visits to food shelves. From 2021 to 2022, Rice County food-shelf visits increased by more than 70%, following a similar post-pandemic trend.
Not everyone eligible for SNAP receives them.
According to the USDA, 1 in 5 eligible Minnesotans weren't signed up for the program in 2019. In 2018, less than half of eligible elderly people received food stamps.
If this statewide number is applied to Rice County, there were 1,000 residents who qualified for food stamps who did not sign up for the program.
At the end of presentation, commissioners asked if more staff was needed in the social services department. Johnston said more staff would be less helpful at the moment because there are not enough supervisors to oversee them. He said additional staff may be necessary in the future.
The commissioners shared their openness to hiring more people for the department.
"I think you understand that this board really supports you and your needs," Commissioner Jeff Docken said. "So, if you feel like you don't have that capability of supervising more people, in that (it) probably isn't going to help you, why, I understand that. I respect your expertise."