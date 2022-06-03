Gray clouds casted a gloomy shadow over the Lonsdale area on Memorial Day. But the possibility of inclement weather wasn't able to deter the American Legion from upholding long-standing tradition.
It was a peaceful morning and a morning fog filled the air. The sound of Commander-Elect Amy Larsen’s trumpet and the rifle volleys of the Honor Guard overpowered the chirps of early birds and the wind blowing through the trees.
The loud pops of their rifles cut through the somberness of three cemeteries and American Legion Post 586. The ceremonies were in remembrance of American soldiers and veterans who sacrificed their lives while serving the cause and country they believed in.
The crowd was quiet as Commander Daryl Rieck listed the names of the lives lost to war at the cemeteries and the final gathering. Some members of the community who were in attendance could be seen wiping away the tears that built up in their eyes.
As is tradition, the ceremonial folding of the American flag led up to the final sounds of the Honor Guard's rifles. Each fold of the flag has a meaning and unique dedication to various service members and their families.
After the flag folding was finished, the Honor Guard and Larsen began setting up for their volleys and her rendition of Taps. When the Legion Honor Guard was setting up outside, Rieck turned to the crowd to make an off-the-cuff speech about the casualties of war.
He explained those who’ve died of health complications from Agent Orange, a tactical herbicide that was used by the United States in the Vietnam War, and those who lost their battles with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder are to be honored as casualties of war.
Rieck is a well-respected member of the community and the Lonsdale Legion. He’s been commander of the Legion for over 8 years and played an integral role in the construction of the Lonsdale Veterans Memorial and was honored as the 2021 grand marshal of Community Days in Lonsdale.
However, after his long career as a Lonsdale public servant, this is the final year that Rieck is hosting the Memorial Day tribute, since Commander-Elect Larson is officially taking the reins on June 2.
“She’s great and she’ll do a great job,” Rieck said.
After the Memorial Day tributes ended, and a local pastor said a closing prayer, the Legion served a free lunch for those in attendance. Despite the overcast clouds, it didn’t rain during or after the ceremonies.