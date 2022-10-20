I support the Faribault School District referendum's ballot questions 1 and 2, but the schools have not made a convincing argument that they need the $1 million tax increase above the $3 million in 1 and 2.
Why is Faribault Public School enrollment steadily declining? In the last five years and projected by the district for the next five years, a 10% decline at Faribault schools is similar to declines in other districts.
This year, 311 students open enrolled out of Faribault and into Northfield and more to other districts. Home schooling is equally big and rising at 320 students this year. Plus many more are going to religious and private schools. All public schools need to figure out how to cope with declining enrollments and state aid.
Minnesota mandates all details in the school's communications about levy referendums. Question 2 is called a “capital projects levy” but the precise state statute allows public schools to spend it for operating expenses.
Also Question 2 is for a 10-year levy totaling $13.7 million. That’s misleading (by Minnesota, not Faribault), because the tax base will rise with inflation (now over 8%), so the tax will rise further, to the area of $16-20 million. I spoke with Faribault school leaders to come up with that estimate.
Finally, “privacy” for juvenile troublemakers is destroying safety for Faribault students, adding to enrollment decline.
In summary, I urge voters to vote yes on Nos. 1 and 2, and vote no on 3.
Doug Jones
Rural Nerstrand
This letter is considered a paid political letter.
