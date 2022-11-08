Current Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas handily won over challenger Ross Spicer.
Thomas won with over 71% of the votes. He received 17,910 votes to Spicer's 7,056 votes.
Thomas has worked for the Sheriff’s Office for over 25 years. He has led the department for a year, after he was appointed by the Rice County Board of Commissioners to fill the remainder of former Sheriff Troy Dunn’s term when Dunn decided to retire early.
Thomas has said his priorities for the coming four years include supporting mental health needs, reducing drug overdoses, recruiting quality officers and strengthening relationships with counties and other community partners.
Spicer is an investigations sergeant in the Sheriff's Office. He did not provide any specific criticisms of the current administration but said the department could be more responsive to citizens’ needs.
Former Northfield police officer Richard Bailey also ran a write-in campaign after coming in third in the primary. There were 90 write-in votes cast in the race.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement in some portions of the county, and operates the jail, provides protection at the County Courthouse and has some other countywide duties.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.