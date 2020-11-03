Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell won election to a second term as mayor Tuesday.
With all eight city precincts reporting, Pownell, with 6,973 votes, handily defeated her challenger David Ludescher, who had 3,606 votes — 65.6% to 33.95%.
In seeking her second term in office, Pownell was challenged by Ludescher, an attorney who was elected as a Northfield city councilor in 2012, vacated his spot in 2016, at the time citing irreconcilable differences in philosophy with other councilors.
Pownell was first elected to the council in 2008. After two terms, and un unsuccessful first run for mayor in 2012, she was elected in a close race against incumbent Mayor Dana Graham in 2016.
In seeking a second term, Pownell said she wanted to maintain and improve parks and be more consistent and progressive in making infrastructure improvements. Ludescher said he was running because few other people were seeking the office and he wanted the mayoral office to be held within the confines of the city charter. He took issues with the decisions made by city government. If elected, he wanted to make sure the mayor’s position was more responsive to the public, and ensure that whoever the mayor is is more fiscally responsible.
As mayor, Pownell serves on multiple boards and commissions, including the Economic Development Authority, Hospital Board and she attends Chamber events.
