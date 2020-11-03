Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell won election to a second term as mayor Tuesday.
With all eight city precincts reporting, Pownell, with 6,973 votes, handily defeated challenger David Ludescher, who had 3,606 votes — 65.6% to 33.95%.
In seeking her second term as mayor, Pownell was challenged by Ludescher, an attorney who was elected as a Northfield city councilor in 2012. Ludescher vacated his spot in 2016, at the time citing irreconcilable differences in philosophy with other councilors.
Pownell was first elected to the council in 2008. After two terms, and un unsuccessful first run for mayor in 2012, she was elected in a close race against then incumbent Mayor Dana Graham in 2016.
In seeking a second term, Pownell said she wanted to maintain and improve parks and be more consistent and progressive in making infrastructure improvements.
Pownell said she was “very pleased” with the election results. She said the city must continue addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and update its strategic plan and its six components: economic development, affordable housing, infrastructure, diversity, equity and inclusion, operational effectiveness and climate change impacts.
“It will be a great opportunity to serve another term,” she said. Pownell also spoke of the need to have “strong, consistent leadership.”
Ludescher said he was running because few other people were seeking the office and he wanted the mayor's office to be held within the confines of the city charter. He took issues with the decisions made by city government. If elected, he wanted to make sure the mayor was more responsive to the public, and ensure that whoever the mayor is is more fiscally responsible.
As mayor, Pownell serves on multiple boards and commissions, including the Economic Development Authority and Hospital Board, and attends Chamber events and other functions as the city's representative.
