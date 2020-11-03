District 20B Rep. incumbent Todd Lippert is leading by approximately 1,800 votes in his pursuit of a second term with 23 of 25 precincts reporting results.
Lippert, DFL-Northfield, is seeking reelection against GOPer Joe Moravchik, R-Northfield. Lippert has 11,882 votes, nearly 54%. Moravchik has 10,099 votes, approximately 45.9%. Lippert said results from the city of Montgomery and Kilkenny Township still need to be counted.
Lippert won his first election against Republican Josh Gare in 2018. The district covers the cities of Northfield, Lonsdale, Montgomery, Dundas, part of New Prague, seven Rice County townships and four in Le Sueur County.
Lippert, a former pastor at First United Church of Christ in Northfield, has said he ran for reelection based on his affinity for small communities, understanding of small-town businesses and belief that increasing racial diversity across the state is a strength. To him, COVID-19 is the biggest issue currently. He has predicted the economy will not recover until the virus is adequately brought under control.
This is a developing story. Look to the News for more information as it is released.