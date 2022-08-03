Next week's primary ballot for Rice County Sheriff will have three names: Rice County investigations Sgt. Ross Spicer, former Northfield police officer Richard Bailey and incumbent Sheriff Jesse Thomas. Each of the candidates are longtime residents of Rice County and have years of experience in law enforcement.

Jesse Thomas Mug 2022

Thomas
Richard Bailey mug 2022

Bailey
Ross Spicer

Spicer

