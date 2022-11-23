Technical director Matthew Boyd (left) talks with two cast members during rehearsal for A Christmas Story. The group is wearing masks to prevent any potential illness spread during rehearsal, but they won't have any during the live performances.
Technical director Matthew Boyd (left) and director Sam Temple (right) watch the cast rehearse a scene from the A Christmas Carol. (Photo courtesy of Tom Nelson)
Technical director Matthew Boyd during a recent rehearsal for A Christmas Carol at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault. (Photo courtesy of Tom Nelson)
Cast members from A Christmas Carol rehearse a scene at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
After 28 years, The Merlin Players (TMP) announces their final production, A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, adapted to the stage by Romulus Linney; directed by Sam Temple and technical director Matthew Boyd.
Performances for A Christmas Carol will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Dec 4 and 11 at The Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N Faribault, MN. A full character and ensemble list is available at http://themerlinplayers.org.
For tickets, contact The Paradise box office at (507)332-7372; hours are 12pm – 5pm Wed – Friday and 10am – 2pm Saturdays. Tickets are also available online at www.paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater.
This adaptation of Charles Dickens’s classic story follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from an embittered, ungenerous creature into a giving, caring human being at the hands of three spirits, who, one Christmas Eve, show him what life means. Sam Temple and Matthew Boyd bring a new vision to a timeless story with a rendition that is equal parts holiday spectacle and spirited haunting. A true thrill for all ages!
This production is notable in its symmetry; in December 2007 The Merlin Players opened the newly renovated Paradise Theater (Paradise Center for the Arts) in Faribault with A Christmas Carol, the first live theater performance in the Paradise in over 70 years.
This production is also a tribute to the founding members of The Merlin Players and our longtime Artistic Director, Julianna Skluzacek. Over the last 28 years, Julianna has guided TMP through a vast library of stories and has brought her vision to life with the help of many talented people. She has provided the opportunity for others to share their visions as well, mentoring many actors and directors, and stirring a passion for theater in our community.
The Merlin Players (TMP) recommends and encourages wearing masks during performances. As of September 2022, masks and proof of vaccination or a negative test are no longer required to attend a Merlin Players production.
