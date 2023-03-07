The Lonsdale Fire Department is gearing up for its annual steak fry, which is set to take place in the fire hall from 5-8 p.m. May 20.
Dinner costs $30 per person and there are a limited number of seats available.
The money raised will go toward the Lonsdale Relief Association, which supports the firefighters' pension plans.
Purchasing a ticket can be done through any local firefighter or by emailing LonsdaleFireMN314@gmail.com.
