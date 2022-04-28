Rice County 4-H'er Ella Horejsi was one of 200 youth from across the United States, and United States territories participating in the National 4-H Conference March 19-24.
The conference engages youth in developing a briefing to a federal agency on an issue of interest for both the youth and the agency. Horejsi was joined by five other Minnesota 4-H youth selected as a delegate for this year's conference.
Youth were engaged in two months of preparatory meetings before the event. While attending the conference, each youth delegate was placed in a round table— a group of peers that were challenged with the task of developing and delivering a briefing to a federal agency.
Horejsi was on the NASA roundtable, and delivered a presentation on Informing Future NASA Research to The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Office of STEM Engagement. Following their briefings, the delegates also had a chance to visit with Senator Tina Smith and staff in Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office. Minnesota Representatives were on recess. Conference activities also included educational workshops and networking activities with youth from the other 4-H programs.
Jacquie Lonning, Extension 4-H Youth Development Director of Civic Engagement & Leadership said the National 4-H Conference provides youth with an incredible opportunity to share their perspectives with federal agencies and partners of the 4-H organization.
“As they develop their briefing, they also build their decision making, intercultural communication and public speaking skills, which prepares them well to be change agents in their communities,” Lonning said.
Looking back on her experience with the National 4-H Conference, Horejsi said she found it difficult to pin one moment as her favorite. Although the event is considered a working conference, Horejsi said they had multiple opportunities to experience the traditional tourist activities of sightseeing and roaming the city.
Horejsi said that included a night tour of the monuments along with time given to delegations to see Washington D.C. with others from their state.
"I will cherish every second I had with the members of my delegation and am certain this experience led to the creation of life long friendships; however, this time made up only a small portion of the entire conference," Horejsi said.
The majority of my time, Horejsi said was spent either in round table discussions or in break out sessions. Her round table group was hosted by NASA and consisted of 12 kids who live in states or territories ranging from Alaska down to Georgia to the Northern Mariana Islands, and Horejsi said they could not have gotten along better.
"Although this caused some distractions, we finished our group presentation on how we believed NASA could improve their missions and had the chance to present it to three NASA leaders," Horejsi said. "I cannot describe in words how amazing this conference was, and I am forever grateful to 4-H for providing me with this life changing opportunity.”
This experience was sponsored in part by a 4-H leadership endowment at the University of Minnesota Foundation, 4-H Clovermart store, and Rice County 4-H. To learn more about the National 4-H Conference, go to z.umn.edu/n4hc or contact Jacquie Lonning, civic engagement & leadership director, at 612-624-9117.