Rice County Public Health, in collaboration with Growing Up Healthy and the Lonsdale Police Department, will host a community car seat check-up event in Lonsdale on Tuesday, May 9.
Wonder if the seat you have is installed correctly? Is your child growing out of their seat? Child passenger safety technicians will be available to perform free safety checks.
Staff may also be able to connect you with a source for a FREE car seat should the child in your life need it.
When: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9
Where: Lonsdale Police Department, 1400 Commerce Dr. SE, Lonsdale
Call for an appointment, or follow the signs and pull up to be served the day of the event!
To schedule an appointment call:
Elizabeth (English/Spanish) at 507-332-5940 Zahra (English/Somali) at 507-330-0486
