Feb. 19
• Responded to an alarm at Mackenthuns on Ash Street NE. Alarm set off by employee.
• Received report of a loose dog on Florida Street SE. Officer located the dog and was brought back to the owner. Owner advised of city code.
Feb. 20
• Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Florida Street SE.
• Received request to check the welfare of a dog outside barking on Estate Street SE. Officer made contact with the owner who had brought the dog inside, dog appeared fine.
Feb. 21
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Main Street S. Officer made contact with the female who advised she was OK.
• Took a past action domestic report on Second Avenue SW.
• Responded to a suicidal female on Cottonwood Street NE. Female was transported to the hospital.
Feb. 22
• Officers issued several parking citations for violation of the snow emergency.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Third Avenue NW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Hawaii Street SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Feb. 23
• Responded to an alarm at Mackenthuns on Ash Street NE. Building secure, false alarm.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Golden Oak Street NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Pond View Drive SE. No answer on call back, officer checked the area and did not locate anyone.
• Took a juvenile complaint on Alabama Street SE.
Feb. 24
• Received request for a civil standby on a property check on First Avenue NE.
• Responded to a disturbance on Pond View Drive SE. Officer mediated; parties separated.
• Received report of a found dog found on Seventh Avenue NW. Dog was returned to its owner.
• Received report of a suspicious male walking in circles smoking cigarette butts at Mackenthuns on Ash Street NE. Male had left prior to officer arrival, extra patrol requested.
Feb. 25
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Main Street N. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Officer located a suspicious female at Mackenthuns on Ash Street Northeast. Female advised she was Dumpster diving for food. Female provided options for help.
• Received report of two suspicious males caught on a ring camera running away from a house on Main Street S. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the males.
• Officer noticed an open garage door on Main Street S. Officer made contact with the homeowner and advised that door was open and there has been suspicious activity in the area.