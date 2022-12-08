November 27
• Responded to a medical alarm on Tenth Ave. Northwest.
• Took a dog bite report on Eleventh Ave. Northeast.
• Received report of a found bicycle found on Birch ST. Northwest. Bicycle taken to the police department.
November 28
• Received report of an unwanted juvenile male at a house on Connecticut DR. Southeast. Juvenile male was brought home to parents and cited for curfew violation.
• Officer mediated a child custody dispute on Eleventh Ave. Northeast, parties advised civil.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a personal injury crash on 50 th ST. West.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Eighth Ave. Northeast. Officer checked on the female who advised she was ok.
November 29
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a personal injury crash on Millersburg Blvd.
• Received request to have a former employee of Mackenthuns trespassed from the property,
employee served with a trespass notice.
• Took a past action harassment report at the police department.
• Responded to a medical on Tenth Ave. Northeast.
• Officers issued ten snowbird citations throughout the city.
November 30
• Received report of a semi blocking the roadway on Industrial Park DR. Southeast. Officer made contact with driver who moved upon request.
• Officer towed a camper for violation of the snow emergency on Second Ave. Southwest.
December 1
• Responded to a medical on Hawaii ST. Southeast.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Ninth Ave. Northeast. Officer made
contact with the female who was ok.
• Officer towed a trailer for violation of the snow emergency on Heritage DR. Southwest.
• Took a dog bite report on Seventh Ave. Northwest.
December 2
• Responded to a medical on Sixteenth Ave. Northeast.
• Officer cited a vehicle owner for violation of the on-street 48-hour parking on Hawaii ST. Southeast.
• Responded to a disturbance on Eighth Ave. Northeast. Officer mediated; parties advised.
December 3
• Responded to a disturbance on Tenth Ave. Northeast. Officer mediated; parties advised.
