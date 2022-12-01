November 20
• Responded to a medical on Birch ST. Northeast.
• Took a juvenile run-away report on Fourth Circle DR. Southeast.
November 21
• Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. Northwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a medical alarm on Second Ave. Southwest.
• Received report of a suspicious male in the area of Second Ave. Southwest. Officer located the male who was solicitating without a permit. Male advised to stop solicitating and how to obtain a solicitor’s permit.
November 22
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Colorado ST. Northwest. Officer made contact with a family member who stated he was not home and ok.
• Responded to a medical on Ninth Ave. Northeast.
November 23
• Received request to make notification to a party on First Ave. Northeast regarding the release of a male from custody. Party notified.
• Responded to a medical on Eighth Ave. Northwest.
• Received request to check on a deputy on a traffic stop on 30 th ST. West. Officer was cancelled prior to arrival.
• Officer checked on a motorist parked partially in the traffic lane on Fig ST. Northeast. Motorist was having vehicle issues and attempting to get vehicle running. No further assistance needed.
• Responded to a medical alarm on Second Ave. Southwest.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation while on a traffic stop on Central ST. East.
November 24
• Received report of fifteen loose cows in the area of Garfield and Lonsdale Blvd. Officer checked the area not locating any loose cows.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Second Ave. Southwest for past twenty-five minutes. Officer located the vehicle; occupants were just talking.
November 25
• Responded to a medical on Cottonwood ST. Northeast.
• Received report of several people running around in Calvary Cemetery on Idaho ST. Southeast. Officer located a party at the cemetery who did not see anyone else at the cemetery.
November 26
• Responded to a disturbance on Cottonwood ST. Northeast. Officer mediated; parties advised.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road traveling towards Lonsdale on Independence Ave. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Took a fraud report on Ninth Ave. Northeast.
• Took a property damage accident report on Central ST. East.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road traveling towards Lonsdale on Lonsdale Blvd. Vehicle was located by a Rice County Deputy.