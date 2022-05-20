• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Casey’s on Central ST. East. Officer located the vehicle, occupants stopped to take a nap.
• Took report of a gas drive-off at Mackenthuns on Ash ST. Northeast.
• Officer arrested an adult female on an Anoka County warrant on Elm ST. Northeast.
• Received report of a found cat found on Ninth Ave. Northeast. Cat was returned to the owner.
May 9
• Took a past action disturbance report on Tenth Ave. Northeast.
• Responded to a medical on Arizona ST. Northwest.
May 10
• Received report to check the welfare of a dog on Deer Ridge CT. Northwest. No one was home at time of call.
• Officer checked on an unoccupied vehicle parked at Mackenthuns after hours, information only.
May 11
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Fourth Ave. Southwest, vehicle unlocked.
• Assisted State Patrol with a property damage accident on Central and Fifteenth Ave. Southeast.
• Received report of a power line down on First Ave. Southeast. Xcel Energy contacted.
May 12
• Received a 911 hang-up on Third Ave. Northwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Florida ST. Southwest, vehicle unlocked.
May 13
• Received a parking complaint of a boat parked on the street for an extended period of time. Officer made contact with the owner who was going to move the boat to the driveway.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Golden Oak ST. Northeast.
• Received report that an adult male took off on foot after experiencing a mental health issue on Third Ave. Northeast. Officers were unable to locate the male. Male was later located in Dakota County.
May 14
• Officer located a juvenile at Jaycee Park on Arizona ST. Northwest after hours. Juvenile advised of curfew hours and was brought home, parents advised.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Third Ave. Northwest, vehicle unlocked.
• Received request for an escort to remove property on First Ave. Southeast. Property removed without incident.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation on Central ST. East.
• Received request from the New Prague Police Department to check an address on Lonsdale CT. Northwest for a vehicle involved in an incident in New Prague. Officer checked the address not locating the vehicle.
• Officer located several juveniles out after curfew at Trenda Memorial Park. Juveniles advised of curfew hours and to return home.