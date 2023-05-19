May 7
Took a past action assault report on Delaware Street Southwest.
Took a past action theft report at Lonsdale Mini Storage on Industrial Park Drive Southeast.
Received a 911 hang-up on Grand Ave. Southwest. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. Northwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
May 8
Took a school bus stop arm violation report on Delaware Street Southwest. After further investigation, drive was cited.
Received a 911 hang-up on Central Street East. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Responded to Railway Street Northwest on a report of a gun pointing incident. After further investigation, reporting party was having a mental health crisis and wanted suicide by cop. Party was transported to the hospital.
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Delaware Street Southeast. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Responded to a medical on Main Street South.
Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
May 9
Responded to a medical on Birch Street Northeast.
Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received request to check the welfare of a male on Industrial Drive Southeast. Male was transported to the hospital by a family member.
May 10
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Eighth Ave. Southwest, vehicle unlocked.
Received a 911 hang-up on Pond View Drive Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received a past action suspicious occupied vehicle at Subway on Ash Street Northeast, extra patrol requested.
May 11
Received a 911 hang-up on Delaware Street Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Took a fraud report on Hickory Street Northeast.
Received a 911 hang-up on Arizona Street Northwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received request to check the welfare of a female on Cottonwood Street Northeast. Female was transported to the hospital.
Officer cited a property owner on Fourth Ave. Northeast for failing to comply with an ordinance violation.
Responded to a medical on Birch Street Northeast.
Received report of a male acting suspicious at the American Legion on Second Ave. Northwest requesting extra patrol.
May 12
Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. Northwest. No answer on call back. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
Provided lights for a motorist stalled in the roadway on 70th Street West.
Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle at Mackenthuns on Ash Street Northeast. Vehicle had left prior to officer arrival.
May 13
Received a 911 hang-up on Delaware Street Southwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Responded to a medical on Bluff Heights Drive Southeast.
Took a dog bite report on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast.
Received report of a silver tank making a noise at Midwest Cryogenics on Industrial Park Drive Southeast. Officer made contact with the owner who advised the tank were not in use and will release pressure at times.