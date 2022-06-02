May 22

• Received a 911 hang-up on Elm ST. Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.

• Took a property damage accident hit and run report on Golden Oak ST. Northeast.

• Took report of a gas drive-off at Lonsdale Food and Fuel on Central ST. East. Officer made contact with the motorist who returned and paid.

• Took a child custody dispute on Cottonwood ST. Northeast, party advised civil.

May 23

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on First Ave. Southeast, vehicle unlocked.

• Issued notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Eleventh Ave. Northeast.

• Took report of a gas drive-off at Lonsdale Food and Fuel on Central ST. East. Officer later made contact with the motorist who returned and paid.

May 24

• Received a found cell phone found on Delaware ST. Southwest. Phone was returned to the owner.

• Issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Third Ave. Southeast.

• Received report of a suspicious male at the Lonsdale Elementary School on Idaho ST. Southwest. Male left prior to officer arrival. Male was later trespassed from the property.

• Received a found dog found on Central ST. East. Dog returned to owner.

• Received report of three suspicious juveniles that ditched their bikes and took off on foot on Main ST. North. Officer located the juveniles, information only.

• Took report from a party being harassed on social media on Third Ave. Northeast. Party advised of options.

May 25

• Took a property damage accident report on Florida ST. Southwest.

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Industrial DR. Southeast, vehicle unlocked.

• Responded to a smell of natural gas at Casey’s on Central ST. East. No natural gas leak located.

May 26

• Received a parking complaint on Third Ave. Northeast, citation issued to the owner.

• Took report from a party receiving harassing messages on Tenth Ave. Northeast. Party just wanted the incident documented.

• Issued notice of ordinance violation on Twelfth Ave. Northeast.

• Issued notice of ordinance violation on Arizona ST. Northwest.

• Issued notice of ordinance violation on Cottonwood ST. Northeast.

•Issued notice of ordinance violation on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast.

• Officer arrested an adult female while on a traffic stop for a Spooner Wisconsin warrant on Second Ave. Southeast.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. Northeast. On call back, child was playing with the phone.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Main ST. South. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a disturbance on Jackson Ave.

• Received report of several juveniles at a new construction site on Tenth Ave. Northeast. Officers’ response delayed due to prior incident. Officer later checked not locating anyone.

May 27

• Took information of several eggs on the roadway along with broken glass on Dogwood ST. Northeast. Extra patrol requested.

• Received a parking complaint on Third Ave. Southwest. Officer made contact with the owner who moved the vehicle.

• Assisted with a property dispute on Eighth Ave. Northeast, advised civil.

• Responded to a disturbance on Heritage DR. Southwest. Officer mediated; parties advised.

• Officer located several juveniles at Trenda Memorial Park after hours on Main ST. North. Juveniles advised of park hours and left upon request.

May 28

• Responded to a medical on Florida ST. Southwest.

• Received information of a runway juvenile possibly in the Lonsdale area. Information only.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Eleventh Ave. Northeast. No answer on call back, officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.

