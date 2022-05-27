• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked in the middle of the road on Fifth Ave. Northwest. Officers located the vehicle, driver was unable to explain why she was in the area and no impairment detected, driver advised to move along.
• Received request from the New Prague Police Department to make contact with a party on Elm ST. Northeast regarding a family member, contact made.
• Responded to a residential alarm on Arizona ST. Southeast. Alarm set off by homeowner, false alarm.
• Responded to a medical on Hawaii ST. Southeast.
• Received a noise complaint of a vehicle with loud exhaust on Singing Hills DR. Southeast. Officer sat in the area and did not hear any loud vehicles.
May 16
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Department with a medical on Lakewood Trail.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle driving in circles in the area of Colorado ST. Southwest. Officer located the vehicle, driver was lost due to the road construction, driver provided directions.
• Took a fraud report on Harvest DR. Southwest.
• Received report of a found dog found on Eighth Ave. Northwest. Dog impounded.
• Received a barking dog complaint on Fourth Ave. Northeast. Officer sat in the area not hearing the dog bark, homeowner advised.
• Received a driving complaint of semis driving at a high rate of speed on Industrial DR. Southeast. Officer spoke with a semi driver who was advised of the complaint.
• Took report of a gas drive-off at Lonsdale Food and Fuel on Central ST. East.
May 17
• Assisted with a civil issue over a sold vehicle on Ninth Ave. Southwest.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on First Ave. Southeast. Officer made contact with the female who was ok.
May 18
• Officer noticed a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Jaycee Park on Arizona ST. Northwest after hours. Occupants advised of park hours and moved along.
May 19
• No incidents to report.
May 20
• Responded to a disturbance on Railway ST. Northwest. Officer mediated; parties advised.
• Took report of a school bus stop arm violation on Twelfth Ave. Northeast.
May 21
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on First Ave. Southeast, officer unable to unlock.
• Received request for a welfare check on a male on Second Ave. Southwest. Officer made contact with the male who was ok.
• Received report of an unwanted juvenile standing outside a home on Ninth Ave. Northeast. Juvenile left the area prior to officer arrival.