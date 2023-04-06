March 26
• Received report of a loose dog on Delaware Street Southwest. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the dog.
March 27
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Department with a suspicious occupied vehicle at an address on Millersburg Blvd.
• Responded to a residential fire alarm on Tom Jirik Court Northwest. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving without a license while on a traffic stop on Fig Street Northeast.
March 28
• Responded to a medical on Willow Creek Drive Southeast.
• Assisted with a child out of control on a school bus on Main Street South, parent contacted.
• Responded to a residential fire alarm on Harvest Drive Southwest. No fire or smoke found, possible faulty smoke detector.
March 29
• Received a barking dog complaint in the area of First and Elm Street Northeast. Officer sat in the area and did not hear any dog barking.
• Received request for an escort to remove property on First Ave. Northeast. Property removed without incident.
March 30
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Central Street East, vehicle unlocked.
• Assisted with a child custody dispute on Eleventh Ave. Northeast, parties advised civil.
March 31
• Responded to a medical on Birch Street Northeast.
• Received a found dog found on Alabama Street Southwest, dog impounded.
• Took a past action harassment report on Main Street South.
• Assisted with a personal injury crash on Independence Ave.
• Took a fraud report on Tenth Ave. Northeast.
April 1
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Department with a 911 hang-up on 60th Street West.
• Officer noticed a vehicle abandoned in the roadway on 70th Street West, vehicle towed.
• Responded to a disturbance on Eleventh Ave. Northeast. Officer mediated; parties advised.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Second Ave. Southeast. No answer on call back, officer located the caller who reported an accidental dial.
• Received report of a loud ongoing beeping noise in the area of Golden Oak CV. Northeast. Officer located a fire alarm outside in the snow. No one appeared home and the officer removed the battery.
• Received request from the Wright County Sheriff’s Dept. to make contact with a registered owner of a vehicle involved in a pursuit in their county on Heritage Drive Southwest. The officer made contact with the owner who no longer owned the vehicle.
• Received information on a driving complaint of a motorist possibly driving intoxicated on Lonsdale Blvd. Vehicle located and stopped for driving conduct, no impairment detected, driver warned.