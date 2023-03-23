March 12
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist driving recklessly on Lonsdale Blvd. traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer located the vehicle parked and unoccupied on Central Street East.
• Received a parking complaint of a vehicle with expired registration that hasn’t moved in months on Fig Street Northeast. Officer checked Fig Street not locating a vehicle with expired registration.
• Received a barking dog complaint on Twelfth Ave. Northeast. Officer sat in the area and heard dog bark for a short period of time. Officer attempted contact with owner with no response.
• Responded to a medical on Hawaii Street Southeast.
March 13
• Responded to an alarm at Mackenthun’s on Ash Street Northeast. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Officer checked on a motorist broke down in the roadway on Central Street East. Vehicle moved to the shoulder and no other assistance requested.
March 14
• Responded to a medical on Deer Ridge Street Northwest.
• Responded to a medical on Sixteenth Ave. Northeast.
March 15
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Main Street South. Officers made contact with the female who advised she was ok.
• Received a driving complaint of a possible intoxicated motorist all over the road on Central Street East. Officer located and stopped the vehicle after observing driving conduct. No impairment detected; driver advised of complaint.
March 16
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation and no insurance during a traffic stop on Central Street West.
• Took information of a missing dog on Arizona Street Southeast. Dog was later located.
• Responded to an alarm at Mackenthun’s on Ash Street Northeast. Officer cancelled after arriving on scene.
March 17
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Department with a burglary on Elmore Ave.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Fourth Ave. Southeast. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Central Street East. Officer was unable to unlock.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Ninth Ave Northeast. Officer made contact with the male who was ok.
March 18
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Central Street West. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Received report of a vehicle off road on Fig Street Northeast. Officers arrested an adult female for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Responded to a medical on Cottonwood Street Northeast.