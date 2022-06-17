June 5
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on Judge Ave.
• Received a noise complaint of a loud party on Singing Hills DR. Southeast, owner advised of complaint.
• Officer noticed an open door to a business on Industrial DR. Southeast. Nothing appeared suspicious, door locked, owner advised.
• Responded to a fire at the DRS Baseball Field on Main ST. North. Officer detained three juveniles for arson, charges pending.
• Took report of a gas drive-off at Mackenthun’s on Ash ST. Northeast.
• Officer issued several notices of ordinance violations on Hawaii ST. Southeast.
June 6
• Responded to a medical on Birch ST. Northeast.
• Officer took a fraud report at the police department.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Colorado ST. Southwest. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Took report of a gas drive-off at Lonsdale Food and Fuel on Central ST. East. Officer located the motorist who returned and paid.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Birch ST. Northeast. Officer made contact with the female who was ok.
June 7
• Received request for a stand-by on a property removal on Dogwood ST. Northeast, property removed without incident.
• Received an extra patrol request.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Bluff Heights DR. Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a medical on Main ST. South.
June 8
• Responded to a medical on Deerview CT. Southeast.
• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. Southwest.
• Received report of a downed power line on Birch ST. Northwest, Xcel Energy contacted.
June 9
• Responded to a medical on Birch ST. Northeast.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Hawaii ST. Southeast. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Main ST. North, vehicle unlocked.
• Received request from the New Prague Police Department to check an address for a missing juvenile on Florida ST. Southwest. Juvenile was located at Jaycee Park on Arizona ST. Northwest. Juvenile released to a parent.
• Officer spoke with several juveniles out after curfew at Jaycee Park on Arizona ST. Northwest. Juveniles advised to return home; parents advised.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist driving intoxicated around town on Heritage DR. Southwest. Information only.
June 10
• Received request for a funeral escort on Central ST. West. Escort provided.
• Took a juvenile complaint on Main ST. South.
• Received a parking complaint of a vehicle blocking the alley on Fourth Ave. Northwest. Owner advised; vehicle moved.
• Took report of a missing dog on Ninth Ave. Northeast. Owner located the dog.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. Northwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
June 11
• No incidents to report.