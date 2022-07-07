June 26
• Received report of a suspicious vehicle on Main ST. South. Officer located the vehicle unoccupied, information only.
• Received request from the Shakopee Police Department to make contact with the owner of a vehicle parked in Shakopee that lives on Central ST. West. Officer made contact with the owner who was advised.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on Lake Ave.
June 27
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Circle DR. Southeast.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with an assault in progress on Circle Bluff Trail.
• Received a driving complaint of juveniles racing on Singing Hills DR. Southeast. Officer located the juveniles at home. Officer spoke with the juveniles about not operating on the roadway.
• Received report of a suspicious intoxicated male at Bastyr Park on Tenth Ave. Northeast. Male left prior to officer arrival, officer checked the area and was unable to locate the male.
• Received report of a juvenile operating a motorized bike on the walking path on Pond View DR. Southeast. Officer located the juvenile who was warned for operating on walking path.
June 28
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle on Halstad Ave. Officer later located the vehicle, driver stated he was playing Pokémon.
• Received an extra patrol request on Eighth Ave. Northwest.
• Officer spoke with two juveniles operating dirt bikes on the roadway on Singing Hills DR. Southeast. Juveniles and parents advised of illegal operations on the roadway.
• Responded to an alarm on Ash ST. Northeast. Building secure, false alarm.
June 29
• Received request from the Scott County Sheriff’s Dept. to check an address on Grand Ave Southwest for a vehicle. Officer checked the area not locating the vehicle.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist driving fast on Halstad Ave. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Received a parking complaint on Tomah CT. Northwest, owner advised.
• Responded to a fire on Commerce DR. Southeast. Fire was out prior to officer arrival.
• Responded to an alarm on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast. Alarm set off by staff, false alarm.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a burning complaint on Singing Hills DR. Southeast.
• Received report of a suspicious person ringing a doorbell on Ninth Ave. Northeast. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
July 30
• Responded to a fire in an oven on Meadow View Ln Southeast. Fire was out prior to officer arrival.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
July 1
• Officer mediated a child custody dispute on Willow Creek DR. Southeast, parties advised civil.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation on Fifth Ave. Northwest.
• Took a property damage accident hit and run report on Harvest DR. Southwest.
• Received report of dogs fighting in the area of Ninth Ave. Northeast. After further investigation, owner stated dogs were just rough housing with each other.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist swerving on Independence Ave. Officer located and stopped the vehicle, driver was tired, no impairment.
Received report of juveniles shooting fireworks at neighboring property on Singing Hills DR. Southeast. Property was not hit by fireworks; officer was unable to locate the juveniles.
July 2
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a male standing in the middle of the roadway on Halstad Ave.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Fourth Ave. Northwest. Officer made contact with the male who stated he was ok.
• Received an extra patrol request on Twelfth Ave. Northeast.
• Officer cited a motorist for driving without a license on Central ST. East.