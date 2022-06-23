Lonsdale Police Report: June 12-18 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jun 23, 2022 Jun 23, 2022 Updated 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save June 12• Took a child custody dispute on Second Ave. Southwest, parties advised civil.June 13• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a structure fire on 60th ST. West.• Responded to a medical on Heritage DR. Southwest.• Assisted Rice County Social Services on a child protection complaint on Main ST. North.• Took a property damage accident report on Central ST. East.• Responded to fire alarm on First Ave. Northeast, no fire or smoke found, possible faulty smoke detector.• Responded to a personal injury crash on Railway ST. Northwest. Driver was transported to the hospital, charges pending for driving under the influence of alcohol.• Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast.June 14• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Third Ave. Southwest. No contact made with the female, after further investigation, female no longer lives in Lonsdale.• Officer checked on a suspicious vehicle parked at Dispatch Trucking on Pond View DR. Southeast after hours. Vehicle belonged to an employee.June 15• Officer located an open-door during business checks on Industrial Park DR. Southeast. Building cleared, nothing appeared suspicious, officer secured door, owner advised.• Received request to serve a trespass notice to a former employee on First Ave. Northeast, notice served.• Received a found wallet found on Birch ST. Northeast.June 16• Received a 911 hang-up on Third Ave. Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.• Responded to a medical on Birch ST. Northeast.• Received a 911 hang-up on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.• Officer cited an adult female for driving after revocation on Arizona ST. Southeast.June 17• Received a driving complaint of motorists traveling at a high rate of speed on Tenth Ave. Northwest. Extra patrol requested.• Received a 911 hang-up on Fifth Ave. Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.June 18• Responded to a medial on Hawaii ST. Southeast.• Received report of a found dog found on Second Ave. Southwest, dog impounded. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Responded Linguistics Police Transports Criminal Law Northeast Dial Hang-up Report Southwest Southeast Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Lonsdale Police Report: June 5-11 No injuries in barn fire near Lonsdale 15 years later, car wash debate resurfaces in Lonsdale Czech Heritage Club June programs Lonsdale's Baker a finalist for St. Peter city job Voluntary Subscription Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter Delivered Tuesday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists