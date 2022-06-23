June 12

• Took a child custody dispute on Second Ave. Southwest, parties advised civil.

June 13

Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a structure fire on 60th ST. West.

• Responded to a medical on Heritage DR. Southwest.

• Assisted Rice County Social Services on a child protection complaint on Main ST. North.

• Took a property damage accident report on Central ST. East.

• Responded to fire alarm on First Ave. Northeast, no fire or smoke found, possible faulty smoke detector.

• Responded to a personal injury crash on Railway ST. Northwest. Driver was transported to the hospital, charges pending for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast.

June 14

• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Third Ave. Southwest. No contact made with the female, after further investigation, female no longer lives in Lonsdale.

• Officer checked on a suspicious vehicle parked at Dispatch Trucking on Pond View DR. Southeast after hours. Vehicle belonged to an employee.

June 15

• Officer located an open-door during business checks on Industrial Park DR. Southeast. Building cleared, nothing appeared suspicious, officer secured door, owner advised.

• Received request to serve a trespass notice to a former employee on First Ave. Northeast, notice served.

• Received a found wallet found on Birch ST. Northeast.

June 16

• Received a 911 hang-up on Third Ave. Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.

• Responded to a medical on Birch ST. Northeast.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.

• Officer cited an adult female for driving after revocation on Arizona ST. Southeast.

June 17

• Received a driving complaint of motorists traveling at a high rate of speed on Tenth Ave. Northwest. Extra patrol requested.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Fifth Ave. Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.

June 18

• Responded to a medial on Hawaii ST. Southeast.

• Received report of a found dog found on Second Ave. Southwest, dog impounded.

