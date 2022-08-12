July 31
• Responded to an intoxicated person causing a disturbance on Fourth Ave. Southeast. Officers mediated; party was transported to the hospital.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Fourth Circle DR. Southeast. Female requested medical assistance and was transported to the hospital.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Birch ST. Northeast, vehicle unlocked.
• Officer spoke to a property owner on Seventh Ave. Northeast regarding an ordinance violation.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Arizona ST. Southeast. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Responded to a fire alarm on Birch ST. Northeast. No fire or smoke detected, false alarm.
Aug. 1
• Responded to a disturbance on Golden Oak CV. Southeast. Officer mediated; parties advised.
• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked at Mackenthun’s on Ash ST. Northeast after hours, information only.
Aug. 2
• Responded to a medical on Ash ST. Northeast.
• Officers arrested an adult male and female for possession of a controlled substance while on a traffic stop on 70th ST. West.
Aug. 3
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Deer Ridge CT. Northwest.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a personal injury crash on 30th ST. West.
• Responded to an alarm at Mackenthun’s on Ash ST. Northeast. Officer was cancelled prior to arrival.
Aug. 4
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Halstad Ave. traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer located and stopped the vehicle, no impairment detected, driver advised of complaint.
• Responded to an alarm at Mackenthun’s on Ash ST. Northeast. Officer cancelled after arriving on scene.
Aug. 5
• Received a 911 hang-up on First Ave. Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Took a past action harassment report on Fifth Ave. Northeast.
• Responded to a medical on Glen View DR. Southeast.
• Responded to a fire alarm on Cottonwood ST. Northeast. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Department with a suspicious occupied vehicle that drove into a vacant farm site on Halstad Ave. Officer checked the farm site not finding any vehicle or persons.
Aug. 6
• Received report of two juveniles causing vandalism to a park on Central ST. West. Officer located and spoke with the two juveniles and parents about their conduct.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist driving through a vacant lot on Fourth Circle DR. Southeast. Officer located the owner of the vehicle at home who would not come to the door.
• Received report of an unwanted family member at a residence on Main ST. South. Officer mediated and provided options.