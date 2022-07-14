July 3
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Alabama ST. Southeast, vehicle unlocked.
• Officer issued several notice of ordinance violations on Main ST. North.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Eleventh Ave. Northeast, vehicle unlocked.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Grand Ave. Southwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
July 4
• Responded to a medical on Birch ST. Northeast.
• Received report of several juveniles operating an ATV in the construction area on Third Ave. Southwest. Officer made contact with a parent who were advised on ATV regulations.
• Received a fireworks complaint in the area of Sixteenth Ave. Southeast.
• Received a fireworks complaint in the area of Fourth Ave. Southwest.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist swerving on Lonsdale Blvd traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer located the vehicle unoccupied parked in a driveway on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast.
July 5
• Responded to a medical on Arizona ST. Southeast.
• Responded to a medical on Bluff Heights DR. Southeast.
July 6
• Received report of a male soliciting without a permit on Alabama ST. Southeast. Officer located the male who was advised to stop and how to get a solicitor’s permit.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Singing Hills DR. Southeast. Officers made contact with the male who was ok.
July 7
• Officer warned several juveniles for being out after curfew during a traffic stop on Ninth Ave. Northeast. All parents were contacted, juveniles returned home.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Colorado ST. Northwest.
• Responded to a medical on Arizona ST. Southeast.
July 8
• Responded to a battery that exploded and started on fire on Woodridge CT. Southeast. Fire was put out prior to arrival.
• Took a property damage accident report on Industrial DR. Southeast.
• Took a damage to property report on Bluff Heights DR. Southeast.
• Responded to an alarm at Mackenthun’s on Ash ST. Northeast. Alarm set off by employee, false alarm.
• Received report of a suspicious person ringing a doorbell on Ninth Ave. Northeast. Officers checked the area not locating anyone.
July 9
• Assisted the Northfield Police Department with attempting contact with a party on Third Ave. Northeast regarding a found wallet, no contact made.
• Received report of a suspicious noise inside a home on Deer Ridge CT. Northwest. Officer was unable to make contact with anyone at the home.
• Responded to an alarm at the First National Bank of Le Center on Ash ST. Northeast. Building found secure, false alarm.
• Received report of a natural gas odor on Birch ST. Northeast. After further investigation, no natural gas detected.
• Responded to a disturbance on Hill Crest Lane Southeast. Officer mediated; parties advised.
• Responded to a suicidal male on Hill Crest LN Southeast, male transported to the hospital.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Glen View DR. Southeast. Officer was busy on previous incident.
• Responded to a disturbance on Third Ave. Northeast. Officer medicated; parties advised.
• Received request for a civil stand-by on a property removal on Third Ave. Northeast, property removed without incident.
• Took a past action threats report on Third Ave. Northeast.
• Received report of a suspicious vehicle on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast. Vehicle left prior to officer arrival.
• Received report of juveniles ringing the reporting party’s doorbell on Ninth Ave. Northeast. Officer located two juveniles in the area who admitted to ringing the doorbell, juveniles and parents advised.
• Responded to a residential alarm on Harvest DR. Southwest. Officers made contact with the homeowner who reported a false alarm.