July 17
• Received a 911 hang-up on Bluff Heights DR. Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a medical on Birch ST. Northeast.
• Responded to a disturbance on Fifth Ave. Northeast. Officer mediated; parties advised.
• Officer mediated a child custody issue on Fourth Ave. Northwest, parties advised civil.
July 18
• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked on Central ST. East, information only.
• Officer suspected a trailer parked on the street in violation of the 48-hour on street parking ordinance on Glen View DR. Southeast, tire chalked.
• Officer suspected a trailer parked on the street in violation of the 48-hour on street parking ordinance on Main ST. North, tire chalked.
• Officer suspected a trailer parked on the street in violation of the 48-hour on street parking ordinance on Cottonwood ST. Northeast, tire chalked.
July 19
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Third Ave. Southwest. Officer made contact with the male who was ok.
• Received report of two suspicious females crouching behind a vehicle on Fifth Ave. Northeast. Officer located the two females who were advised of complaint and not to walk through private property.
• Responded to a disturbance on Tenth Ave. Northeast. Officer mediated; parties advised.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle in the area of Main ST. South. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
July 20
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle looking at the gas pumps at serval stores in Lonsdale. Officer located the vehicle and stopped the vehicle; driver was looking for a pump that would accept Apple pay.
• Received report of a possible water main break on Cottonwood ST. Northeast. Public Works notified.
• Received report from a party receiving threats on Heritage DR. Southwest. After further investigation, incident unfounded.
• Officer spoke to a property owner about an ordinance violation on Willow Creek DR. Southeast. Owner was going to take care of the violation.
July 21
• Received report of a suspicious male soliciting in the area of Eighth Ave. Southwest. Officer located the male who had a solicitor permit.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Willow Creek DR. Southeast. On call back, a couple kids stated they had several juveniles yell at them and chase them for a short distance in the area of Sticha Park. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the juveniles.
• Responded to a disturbance on Ash ST. Northeast. Officer mediated; one party left for the evening.
Took a property damage accident report on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast.
July 22
• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked at the Rezac Nature Preserve on Pond View DR. Southeast, information only.
• Received an extra patrol request.
July 23
• Officer arrested an adult female for driving under the influence of alcohol after observing driving conduct on Railway ST. Southwest.
• Received report of someone operating an ATV on the soccer fields on Idaho ST. Southwest. Officer checked the area not locating the ATV.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Hill Crest LN Southeast. On call back caller reported an accidental dial.
• Officer cited two juveniles for curfew violation on Halstad Ave. parents advised.