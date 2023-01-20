• Received a 911 hang-up on Hickory Street Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a 911 hang-up on 57 th Street West.
• Received request from the Prior Lake Police Department to check the welfare of a female on Eleventh Ave. Northeast that was involved in a property damage accident. Officer located the female who was ok, Prior Lake Police advised.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Independence Ave. traveling towards Lonsdale. Vehicle traveled west on 70 th Street, Le Sueur County advised.
Jan. 9
• Officer checked on a motorist parked on Central Street East. Driver was having vehicle issues and had tow in-route.
• Responded to a medical on Main Steet South.
• Responded to a medical on Birch Street Northeast.
• Took a harassment report on Central Street East.
Jan. 10
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after suspension on Idaho Street Southwest.
Jan. 11
• Received report of a semi-tractor/trailer stuck blocking traffic on Central Street West. Salt and sand were put down, semi was able to get unstuck.
• Received report of a vehicle stuck on Lonsdale Blvd. Driver was able to get vehicle unstuck.
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Circle Drive Southeast.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Delaware Street Southwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Jan. 12
• Took a school bus stop arm violation report on Ash Street Northeast.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Parkview Court Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Jan. 13
• Received request to check the welfare female on First Ave. Southeast. Officer made contact with the female who was ok.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast. Officer made contact with the driver who was doing paperwork.