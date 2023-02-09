• Officer checked on a vehicle off road on Third Ave. Southeast. Driver was ok and working on getting vehicle out.
• Received report of a smell of marijuana coming from an apartment on First Ave. Southeast. Officer did a walk through and did not detect an odor of marijuana.
Jan. 30
• Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Industrial Drive Southeast.
• Officers stopped a vehicle on Central Street East that was involved in a gun pointing incident on Interstate 35. After further investigation, incident was unfounded.
• Officer attempted paper service on Third Ave. Southwest, no contact made.
Jan. 31
• No incidents to report.
Feb. 1
• Responded to a medical on Harvest Drive Southwest.
• Received an extra patrol request.
Feb. 2
• Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at the Lonsdale Mini Storage on Industrial Drive Southeast. Officer located a male sleeping inside the vehicle. Male cited for open container and advised to move along.
• Received multiple 911 hang-ups on Woodridge Court Southeast. No answer on call back, officer made contact with a male who reported the caller to be intoxicated and having issues with the phone. Officer made contact with the female who was ok.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on Union Lake Trail.
• Responded to a medical on Birch Street Northeast.
• Assisted party with retrieving lost property on Twelfth Ave. Northeast.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Lonsdale Blvd. traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer located the vehicle and observed driving conduct. No impairment detected, driver complained of vehicle pulling to one side.
Feb. 3
• Officer suspected vehicle being parked on the street in violation of the 48-hour on-street parking on Delaware Street Southwest, vehicle marked.
Feb. 4
• Officer cited the owner of vehicle parked on Main Street in violation of the hours of parking.
• Responded to an alarm at Lonsdale Family Medical Clinic on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast. Building secure, false alarm.
• Took a past action threats report on Golden Oak Street Northeast.
• Received report of a female stuck in the snow while looking for her dog on Halstad Ave. Officer located the female who was helped back to the road.
• Assisted a parting on Singing Hills Drive Southeast that hasn’t heard from a friend traveling to Lonsdale. Party concerned friend may have been involved in a crash. Party transferred to State Patrol.