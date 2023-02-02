Jan. 22
• Responded to a medical on Birch Street Northeast.
• Responded to a medical on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast.
• Took a fraud report on Central Street East.
• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. Southwest.
• Received a barking dog complaint on Cottonwood Street Northeast. Owner advised of complaint.
Jan. 23
• Responded to a medical on Birch Street Northeast.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Sixteenth Ave. Southeast. Officer made contact with the female who was ok.
• Received request for an escort on a child exchange on Ash Street Northeast. Child exchanged without incident.
Jan. 24
• Officer investigated a vulnerable adult report on Birch Street Northeast, incident unfounded.
• Responded to a medical on Singing Hills Drive Southeast.
• Officer investigated a vulnerable adult report on Main Street South, incident unfounded.
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Ave. Northeast.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. Southwest. No answer on call back, officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
Jan. 25
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Main Street North, vehicle unlocked.
• Responded to a personal injury accident at Central and Garfield Ave.
• Officer checked on a vehicle in the ditch on Central Street East, driver had tow in route.
Jan. 26
• Responded to a residential fire on Dogwood Street Northeast. Smoke was detected but no flames found. Lonsdale Fire Department investigated.
• Took a property damage accident report at Central and Garfield Ave.
• Responded to a medical on Main Street North.
Jan. 27
• Received a 911 hang-up on Deer View Drive Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Took a past action damage to property report on Fifth Ave. Northwest.
• Responded to a disturbance on Eleventh Ave. Northeast. Officer mediated; parties separated for the night.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with suspicious occupied vehicles at an address on New Prague Blvd.
Jan. 28
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Ave. Southwest.
• Received a barking dog complaint on Main Street South. Officer checked the area and did not hear any dogs barking.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Tom Jirik CT. Northwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
