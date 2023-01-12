Jan. 1
• Received a 911 hang-up on Second Ave. Southwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a medical on Birch Street Northeast.
• Responded to a medical on Third Ave. Northwest.
Jan. 2
• Received request for a house check on Third Ave. Northeast after the owner had their vehicle broken into in the metro area, house was secure.
• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. Southwest.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Third Ave. Northeast, no contact made.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist driving erratically on Central Street East. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Jan. 3
• Received a 911 hang-up on Twelfth Ave. Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received report of a snowmobile being operated in Kalina Park on Pond View DR. Southeast. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the snowmobile.
• Responded to a medical on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast.
• Officers issued several snowbird citations during the snow emergency.
Jan. 4
• Officer assisted a motorist stuck in the roadway on First Ave. Southeast.
• Responded to an alarm at Family Health Medical Clinic on Fifteenth Ave Southeast. Alarm set off by employee, false alarm.
• Received report of a downed power line on Birch Street Northeast. Officer located the line which was a cable line. Media company contacted.
• Received report of a snowmobile being operated around Kalina Park on Pond View DR. Southeast. Officer checked the area not locating the snowmobile.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. Northwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Took a fraud report on Second Ave. Southwest.
• Responded to a domestic on Ninth Ave. Northeast. Adult male was arrested for domestic assault and possession of a firearm when prohibited.
Jan. 5
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Second Ave. Northwest, vehicle unlocked.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Pond View DR. Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received request for traffic control while a skid steer was being pulled from the ditch on Railway Street Southwest.
• Received report of a found dog found on Central Street East. Dog impounded.
• Received request for a welfare check on Ninth Ave. Northeast. Officer made contact with the homeowner who was ok.
• Took a property damage accident report on Central Street East.
• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. Southeast. One party had left prior to officer arrival. Other party reported the incident was verbal, party advised.
Jan. 6
• Responded to a medical on Delaware Street Southwest.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Industrial DR. Southeast. No answer on call back, officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.
• Responded to a medical on Birch Street Northeast.
• Received report of a suspicious male asking for a ride to Lakeville on Fifth Ave. Northeast. Officer located a juvenile male, parents contacted, juvenile returned home.
Jan. 7
• Responded to a fire alarm at the Villages of Lonsdale on Birch Street Northeast. Officer located smoke from burnt food, no fire.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Sunrise CT. Southeast. No contact made.