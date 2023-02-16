Feb. 5
• Assisted Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a vehicle in the ditch on Union Lake Trail.
Feb. 6
• Officer attempted paper service on Third Ave. Southwest, no contact made.
• Took information of a lost purse at the Car and Pet Wash on Commerce Drive Southeast. Officer checked the Car Wash and located the purse, owner notified.
• Assisted with a property dispute on Main Street South. Parties advised civil.
• Officer assisted with a juvenile complaint on Singing Hills Drive Southeast.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Sixteenth Ave. Southeast. On call back, caller reported and accidental dial.
• Responded to a medical on Birch Street Northeast.
• Responded to a medical on Third Ave. Southwest.
Feb. 7
• Received a 911 hang-up on Second Ave. Southwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a medical on Bluff Heights Drive Southeast.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist tailgating on Lonsdale Blvd. traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Feb. 8
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Fourth Ave. Southeast. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Delaware Street Southwest, vehicle unlocked.
• Officer attempted paper service on Third Ave. Southwest, no contact made.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Tenth Ave. Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Officer arrested an adult female on a Rice County Warrant while on a traffic stop on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast.
Feb. 9
• Took report of a possible harassment restraining order violation on Second Ave. Southeast. After further investigation, no violation occurred.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Second Ave. Southwest, vehicle unlocked.
• Received report of a barrel on fire next to a tree on Main Street North. Fire Department extinguished the fire, owner warned.
Feb. 10
• Received request to check on an officer on a traffic stop on 70 th Street West. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ninth Ave. Northeast, vehicle unlocked.
• Received report of an odor of marijuana on Deerview Court Southeast. Officer checked the area and did not locate anyone.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Railway Street Southwest. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Feb. 11
• Responded to an alarm at Casey’s on Central Street East. Alarm accidentally set off by employee.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Tenth Ave. Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Delaware Street Southwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Eleventh Ave. Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.