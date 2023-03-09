Feb. 26
• Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. Northwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received several 911 hang-ups on Fourth Ave. Southwest. Officer made contact with a party who advised a child was playing with the phone.
• Took a restraining order violation report on Lonsdale CT. Northwest. After further investigation, no violation occurred.
Feb. 27
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Ave. Southwest.
• Officer checked on a suspicious vehicle parked at Dollar General after hours on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast. Vehicle was unoccupied, information only.
Feb. 28
• Responded to a fire alarm on Industrial Drive Southeast. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Took a property damage accident report on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast.
March 1
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Hawaii Street Southeast. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Responded to a residential burglary alarm on Eleventh Ave. Northeast. Home secure, false alarm.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Took an ordinance complaint on Fourth Ave. Northwest, party advised.
• Responded to a domestic on Second Ave. Southwest. Officers arrested an adult male for fifth degree domestic assault.
• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. Southwest.
March 2
• Received request from the Scott County Sheriff’s Dept. to make a death notification on Tenth Ave Northeast. Notification made.
• Officer cited an adult male for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana while on a traffic stop on Central Street East.
• Officer checked on a suspicious vehicle parked at Trondhjem Church after hours on Garfield Ave. Vehicle was unoccupied, information only.
March 3
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Third Ave. Southeast, vehicle unlocked.
• Received a 911 hang-up at the Village of Lonsdale on Birch Street Northeast. No answer on call back. Officer made contact with staff who advised there was no emergency.
• Received report of an animal carcass in a garbage bag on Main Street North. Officer located the bag which appeared to be deer remains. Officer was unable to make contact with the owner at time of call.
• Assisted Rice County Social Services on a child protection on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast.
• Took a fraud report on Fourth Ave. Northwest.
• Officers arrested an adult male for driving after cancelation on Seventh Ave. Northwest.
March 4
• Responded to a medical on Birch Street Northeast.
• Received a barking dog complaint in the area of Central Street East. Officer heard dog barking; owner warned.
• Responded to a medical on Birch Street Northeast.