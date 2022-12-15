December 4
• Responded to a medical on Birch ST. Northeast.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Cottonwood ST. Northeast. Female was transported to the hospital.
December 5
• Responded to an alarm at Mackenthuns on Ash ST. Northeast. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Received report of an open door to a business on Central ST. East. Owner contacted, nothing appeared suspicious or missing.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Elm ST. Northeast. Female was transported to the hospital.
• Responded to a medical on Tenth Ave. Northeast.
• Responded to a suicide attempt on Alabama ST. Southwest. Party transported to the hospital.
December 6
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Central ST. East. Vehicle unlocked.
• Officers attempted warrant service on Florida ST. Southwest. Party was not living at the address.
• Officers arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Florida ST. Southwest.
• Received request to assist with locating a vehicle involved in a kidnapping out of Mankato that was traveling on Interstate 35. Vehicle located and stopped. Driver was taken into custody; child was returned to foster care.
December 7
• Received report of a suspicious person in the alley with a flashlight on Third Ave. Southwest. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Officer followed-up on a fraud case on Harvest DR. Southwest.
• Received report of a suspicious male looking into buildings on Ash ST. Northeast. Officer located the male who was looking for a warm place to go after being in an argument with a family member. Officer brought the male home and mediated.
December 8
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Harvest DR. Southwest.
• Received report of a suspicious male walking around on Eighth Ave. Northeast. Officer is familiar with the male who returned home. Officer sat in the area for a bit.
• Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Fourth Ave. Southeast.
December 9
• Responded to a medical on Ninth Ave. Northeast.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Industrial Park DR. Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a personal injury crash on Independence Ave.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle circling the area on Delaware ST. Southwest. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Officers arrested an adult female for driving under the influence of alcohol on 70 th ST. West.
December 10
• Took a harassment report on Harvest DR. Southwest. Party provided with options.
• Responded to a possible overdose death on First Ave. Southeast. Incident under investigation.
• Took a property damage accident hit and run report on Ash ST. Northeast.
• Received report of an intoxicated party at an address on Eighth Ave. Southwest. Family was looking for options.