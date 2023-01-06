Dec. 25
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist traveling in the wrong lane on 70th Street West traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer located the vehicle, no driving conduct observed.
Dec. 26
• Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. Southwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to an alarm on Ash Street Northeast. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
Dec. 27
• Received a parking complaint of a semi parked on Fifth Ave. Northeast. Officer left message with owner to have semi moved.
• Received a barking dog complaint on Eighth Ave. Southwest. Officer heard dogs barking and was unable to make contact with the owner, citation issued.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Estate Street Southwest. No answer on call back, officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Singing Hills Drive Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Dec. 28
• Officer noticed a car door open on Golden Oak Street Northeast. Nothing appeared suspicious, door secured.
• Took information regarding a property dispute on Deer Ridge CT. Northwest, party advised civil.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Birch Street Northeast. No answer on call back, officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
• Assisted with a property dispute on Main Street North, party advised civil.
Dec. 29
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Birch Street Northeast. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Officer cited an adult female for driving without a valid license on Central Street East.
• Took a property damage accident report on Railway Street Northwest.
• Responded to a neighbor banging on a wall on First Ave. Southeast. Officer made contact with the neighbor who was advised to stop and warned.
Dec. 30
• Responded to a deceased person on Delaware Street Southwest.
• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. Southwest.
• Took a dog bite report on Bluff Heights Drive Southeast.
• Arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Main Street South.
Dec. 31
• Took information of lost keys on Main Street South.
• Responded to a disturbance on Deer Ridge Street Northwest. Officer mediated; parties advised.
• Received request from the Apple Valley Police Department to check an address on Sunset CT. Southeast for a male involved in a domestic assault. Male was located and arrested. Male released to an Apple Valley Officer.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Hawaii Street Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.