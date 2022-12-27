December 18
• Responded to Third Ave. Northwest on a mental health issue. Party was transported to the hospital.
• Received request to assist with a personal injury accident on 30th ST. West.
December 19
• Responded to a medical on Third Ave. Northwest.
• Responded to a medical on Birch ST. Northeast.
• Took a property damage accident report on Third Ave. Northwest.
• Responded to a possible overdose on Main ST. South. Party was transported to the hospital.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Harvest DR. Southwest.
• Officer checked on a vehicle off-road on Garfield Ave, driver was ok, tow requested.
December 20
• Responded to a residential alarm on Harvest DR. Southwest. Home was secure, false alarm.
• Received report of a vehicle off-road on Lonsdale Blvd. Driver was ok, tow requested.
• Responded to a personal injury accident involving a pedestrian on First Ave. Southeast.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. Northwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
December 21
• Responded to a garage fire on Eighth Ave. Northeast. Fire extinguished prior to the arrival of the fire department.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Fourth Ave. Southwest, vehicle unlocked.
• Responded to Birch ST. Northeast on a missing person. Party arrived home while officer was taking the report.
• Took a school bus stop arm violation report on Main ST. North.
• Received report of a loose dog in the area on Fifth Ave. Northeast. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the dog. Officer spoke with the owner who was advised on city ordinance.
December 22
• Officer issued several snowbird citations.
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Circle DR. Southeast.
• Took a fraud report on Willow Creek DR. Southeast.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Tenth Ave. Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
December 23
• Received a 911 hang-up on Willow Creek DR. Southeast. No answer on call back, officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
December 24
• No incidents to report.
