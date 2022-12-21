December 11
• Traffic stop on Central Street E, verbal warning for inoperable headlight.
• Assisted a motorist on 70th Street W.
• Participated in a Toward Zero Death (TZD) shift. 5 traffic stops conducted; 5 warnings issued.
• Responded to a disturbance on Parkview Court SE.
• Received a 911 hang-up call on Colorado Street SW. Accidental dial on call back.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on First Avenue SE. Vehicle unlocked.
• Received a driving complaint coming into Lonsdale on HWY 19, unable to locate the vehicle.
• Traffic stop on Industrial Drive SE, verbal warning for speeding.
• Took report of suspicious activity on Ninth Avenue NE. Spoke to homeowner and gave options on security measures and extra patrol.
• Traffic stop on Central Street W, verbal warning for speeding.
December 12
• Received notice that a previously reported juvenile runaway had returned home.
• Conducted a traffic stop on Main Street S. verbal warning for speeding.
• Traffic stop on Main Street S. verbal warning for speed.
• Received a report of suspicious phone calls on Deerview Court SE. Advised the calls were a tactic scammers use to obtain funds, told to block the phone numbers.
• Received a 911 hang-up call on Tenth Avenue NE. Informed an accidental dial on call back.
• Conducted a traffic stop on Eighth Avenue NE, verbal warning for speed issued.
• Officer noticed a vehicle on the side of the road with their hazard lights on. Officer checked on the motorist no assistance needed.
December 13
• Issued a citation on Eleventh Avenue NE for an ordinance violation.
• Responded to a medical on Alabama Street SW.
• Responded to a civil disturbance on Deer Ridge Street NW. Officers mediated the situation and parties advised of options.
• Found a set of keys, returned to the owner.
• Received a 911 hang-up call on Industrial Park Drive SE. On call back reported as an accidental dial.
• Conducted a traffic stop on Central Street E. Driver cited for speed.
December 14
• Assisted Scott County Sheriff’s Department locating an individual on Eleventh Avenue NE.
• Assisted State Patrol with an accident on Lonsdale Boulevard W near Garfield Avenue.
• Responded to a medical on Cottonwood Street NE.
December 15
• Officer noticed a vehicle off the road on Independence Avenue near 90 th Street W. Occupants okay and had a tow truck enroute.
• Officer noticed a vehicle off the road on Independence Avenue near 100 th Street W. Occupant okay and calling for a tow truck.
• Assisted with traffic control on Railway Street SW while vehicles removed from the ditch.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Tenth Avenue NE. On call back informed it was an accidental dial.
• Responded to a civil disturbance on Eleventh Avenue NE. Officers mediated the situation and parties advised of options.
• Responded to a vehicle off the road at the intersection of Central Street W and 70th Street W. Owner attempting to pull vehicle out of the ditch, advised unsafe to do so and requested a tow truck to remove the vehicle.
• Responded to a driving complaint coming into Lonsdale on HWY 19. Officer unable to locate the vehicle.
• Received a parking complaint on 70th Street W. Advised the location is outside of city limits, call forwarded to the Rice County Sheriff’s Department.
• Received a complaint of a homeowner putting snow back into the plowed road on Main Street S. Homeowner advised to clean up or a citation would be issued, snow cleared from the road.
• Received a 911 hang-up on 70 th Street W. On call back informed it was an accidental dial.
December 16
• Responded to an intoxicated person and civil disturbance on Florida Street SW. Officer mediated the situation, parties advised of options.
• Officer delivered packets for city hall.
• Responded to a civil property dispute on Eighth Avenue NE. Officer mediated the situation and advised parties of options.
• Took a past action report of a confused elderly male on the side of the road on Central Street E. Officer responded to the area and was unable to locate the male.
• Took a report of harassment on Central Street E. Party advised of options to obtain a harassment restraining order.
• Responded to a welfare check of person walking in a field near Golden Oak Street NE in the cold temperatures. Officers located individuals looking for an item lost while snowmobiling.
December 17
• Parking citation issued on Hawaii Street SE.
• Responded to an alarm on Eighth Avenue NW. Officer and Rice County Deputy checked the home all was secure.
• Received a report of a disturbance on Florida Street SW. Officer mediated the situation and parties separated.
• Took a report of a catalytic converter theft on Heritage Drive SW.
• Received a welfare check request on Deer Ridge Street NW. All well party was asleep.
• Responded to a disturbance on Cottonwood Street NE.