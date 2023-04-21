April 9
• Responded to a medical on Birch Street Northeast.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Lonsdale Blvd. traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer located the vehicle parked at an address on Tenth Ave. Northeast unoccupied.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Singing Hills Drive Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
April 10
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Florida Street Southwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Colorado Street Northwest. No contact made.
• Took a damage to property report on Industrial Drive Southeast.
• Received a driving complaint of a child operating on off-road vehicle on Eleventh Ave. Northeast. Officer checked the area and did not locate the vehicle.
• Responded to an alarm on Industrial Park Drive Southeast. Officer located an open door, building cleared, nothing appeared suspicious, key holder notified.
April 11
• Received a 911 hang-up on Railway Street Southwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Main Street South. No answer on call back, officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Willow Creek Drive Southeast. No answer on call back, officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
• Issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Fourth Circle Drive Southeast.
• Took a theft report on Central Street East. Incident under investigation.
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Ave. Northeast.
April 12
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Delaware Street Southeast. No answer on call back. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Circle Drive Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a found license plate at the Lonsdale Car and Pet Wash on Commerce Drive Southeast. The plate was returned to the owner.
• Took a school bus stop arm violation on Main Street South.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Singing Hills Drive Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Took report from a party being harassed on Singing Hills Drive Southeast. Party provided with options.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Main Street North. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
April 13
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Second Ave. Southwest.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Fourth Ave. Southwest.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of First Ave. Southeast. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Responded to a medical on Fifth Ave. Northeast.
• Took a school bus stop arm violation report on Eighth Ave. Southwest.
• Officer checked on a motorist stalled in the intersection at Main and Central Street. The vehicle was pushed out of the intersection.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist who drove through a yard and onto the walking path on Fifth Ave. Northeast. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
April 14
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Department with a medical alarm on Lonsdale Blvd.
• Responded to Main Street South on a missing child. Child was located.
April 15
• Responded to a disturbance on Willow Creek Drive Southeast. Officer mediated; parties separated.
• Received report of a suspicious male inside a vehicle at Mackenthuns on Ash Street Northeast. Officer located male who was looking through the dumpster. Male advised to get approve prior to going through dumpster.