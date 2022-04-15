April 3
• Received request to check the welfare of a child riding a bicycle in pajamas on Singing Hills DR. Southeast. Officer located and followed the child home. Family was unaware child left the home.
• Responded to a medical on Bluff Heights DR. Southeast. Party left for the hospital prior to officer arrival.
• Took an illegal dumping complaint at Jaycee Park on Arizona ST. Northwest.
• Responded to a medical on Willow Creek DR. Southeast.
• Took report of a gas drive-off at Lonsdale Food and Fuel on Central ST. East. Officer located the driver who returned and paid.
April 4
• Officer noticed a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Lonsdale Elementary School on Idaho ST. Southwest. Occupants advised the officer they were watching a movie. Officer confiscated drug paraphernalia after detecting an odor of marijuana.
• Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Ash ST. Northeast.
• Issued a notice of ordinance violation on Third Ave. Northwest.
• Assisted a motorist stranded in the roadway on Idaho ST. Southwest. Tow request.
• Took a dog bite report on Eleventh Ave. Northeast.
April 5
• Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Central ST. East.
• Responded to Lonsdale Food and Fuel on a smell of smoke. No fire detected.
• Issued a notice of ordinance violation on Fourth Circle DR. Southeast.
April 6
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Eighth Ave. Southwest, vehicle unlocked.
• Responded to a medical on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast.
April 7
• Received a 911 hang-up on Industrial Park DR. Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Officer cited an adult female for driving after revocation on Delaware ST. Southwest.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Deer Ridge CT. Northwest. Caller advised male had passed away a couple months ago.
• Received a driving complaint of a vehicle with loud exhaust on Main ST. South. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
April 8
• Received report of a suspicious female possibly having mental health issues on Singing Hills DR. Southeast. Female left prior to officer arrival.
• Took an identity theft report on Dogwood ST. Northeast. Incident was unfounded.
• Took report of an ongoing issue with a dog running loose on Fifth Ave. Northeast.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Hill Crest LN Southeast. No answer on call back, officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
April 9
• Took several suspicious reports of a female spray painting an “X” on the roadway on Fifth and Elm ST. Northeast. Female left prior to officer arrival. Officers attempted contact with the female with no response.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. Southwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received report of two juveniles throwing rocks near the concession stand at Trenda Memorial Park on Main ST. North. Officer located the two juveniles who were throwing rocks at cans, no damage observed.
• Responded back to the area of Fifth and Elm ST. Northeast as the female had returned home from a previous incident. Female left after being confronted by neighbors regarding the “X”.