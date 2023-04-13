April 2
• Responded to a medical on Eighth Ave. Northeast.
• Responded to a disturbance on Fourth Circle Drive Southeast. Officer mediated; parties separated.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Pond View Drive Southeast. Vehicle had left prior to officer arrival.
• Responded to a disturbance on Twelfth Ave. Northeast. Officer mediated; parties provided options.
April 3
• Took a school bus stop arm violation report on Twelfth Ave. Northeast.
• Responded to a medical on Golden Oak Street Northeast.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist swerving all over the road on Independence Ave. traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female that fell at Dollar General on Fifteenth Ave. Northeast. Female had left prior to officer arrival. Female was located and transported to the hospital.
April 4
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a residential alarm on Delaware Street Southwest. Alarm set off by family, false alarm.
• Received request to have a party trespassed from Casey’s on Central Street East. Trespass notice filled out and served.
April 5
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Main Street South. Female was located in Faribault by the Faribault Police Department.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Ash Street Northeast. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Took report from a party receiving harassing phone calls on Sixteenth Ave. Southeast. Party advised of options.
April 6
• Received report of a dog found on Eleventh Ave. Northeast, dog impounded.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on 80th Street West. Officer made contact with the female that required medical attention.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving without a license on 70 th Street West.
• Received report of a loose dog in the area of Main Street South, officer made contact with the owner who was of advised of city code.
• Responded to a smell of natural gas on Cottonwood Street Northeast. A stove burner was left on, house ventilated.
April 7
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Eighth Ave. Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a loud music complaint on Fourth Ave. Northwest. Officer made contact with the homeowner who turned the music down.
• Took a dog bite report on Heritage Drive Southwest.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on First Ave. Southeast. Officer made contact with the female who advised she was ok.
• Took a fraud report on Fourth Ave. Northeast.
• Responded to a medical on Main Street South.
• Responded to an alarm at Mackenthun's on Ash Street Northeast. Building secure, false alarm.
April 8
• Received a found wallet at Casey’s on Central Street East. Wallet returned to the owner.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation on Central Street East.
• Responded to an alarm at Mackenthuns on Ash Street Northeast. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Officer noticed two suspicious males inside the Car and Pet Wash with flashlights after hours. Nothing suspicious found, males advised to leave.