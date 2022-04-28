April 17
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Department with a fire alarm at Trondhjem Community Church on Garfield Ave. Officer made contact with several people on scene who reported a faulty smoke detector.
• Received request to check the welfare of a child on Main ST. South. Officer made contact with the parent and child, and everyone was ok.
April 18
• Took report of a missing “Stop” sign on Sixth Ave. Northeast, Public Works advised.
April 19
• Received request from the Faribault Police Department to make contact with a female on Dogwood ST. Northeast regarding a necklace and note taped to the gate at the police department. Officer checked the address; no contact was made.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on First Ave. Southeast. Officers made contact with the male who was ok.
• Responded to an alarm at the Lonsdale Clinic on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast. Officer located an open door, building cleared, nothing found suspicious. Officer was able to secure door.
• Responded to a medical on Deer Ridge CT. Northwest.
April 20
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on First Ave. Northeast. Officer made contact with the male who was ok.
• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. Southwest.
• Assisted with a juvenile complaint on Ninth Ave. Northeast.
April 21
• Responded to a medical on Delaware ST. Southwest.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Grand Ave. Southwest. On call back, caller reported and accidental dial.
• Received request to check the welfare of a couple dogs on Deer Ridge CT. Northwest. Officer was unable to make contact with anyone at the property.
April 22
• Responded to a medical on Birch ST. Northeast.
• Responded to a residential alarm on Golden Oak CV. Northeast. Officer was unable to make contact with anyone, home was secure.
• Responded to a disturbance on Ninth Ave. Northeast. Officer mediated; parties advised of options.
• Took a property damage accident hit and run report on Fifth Ave. Northwest.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male who left home on Bluff Heights DR. Southeast. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the male. Male later returned home.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist traveling at a high rate of speed on Lonsdale Blvd traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer located the vehicle and did not observe any driving conduct.
April 23
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Deer Ridge CT. Northwest.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Arizona ST. Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received report of a suspicious female at an address on First Ave. Southeast. Female left prior to officer arrival.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Hawaii ST. Southeast. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Received request to check on a squad car that has the lights and siren activated near Dollar General on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast. Officer checked the area not locating any squad but notice an alarm going off at Dollar General. Officer located an open door not finding anything suspicious, key holder contacted.