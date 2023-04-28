April 16
• Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Jaycee Park after hours on Arizona Street Northwest. Occupants advised of Park hours and left upon request.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Willow Creek Drive Southeast. No answer on call back. Officer made contact with the owner who reported a child was playing with the phone.
• Took information of a lost dog.
• Assisted family on Tenth Ave. Northeast with locating a suicidal male. Male was located in Owatonna.
• Received request to check the welfare of a tenant on First Ave. Southeast. Officer made contact with the tenant who was ok.
• Responded to a disturbance on Tenth Ave. Northeast. Officer mediated; parties provided options.
April 17
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Industrial Park Drive Southeast. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Fourth Ave. Southwest.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Pond View Drive Southeast. Officers checked the residence with no response. Male later contacted the officer and stated he was ok.
• Received request to assist with a child custody issue on Ash Street Northeast, parties advised civil.
• Received request to assist with a child custody issue on Third Ave. Northeast, parties advised civil.
• Responded to a medical on Birch Street Northeast.
• Officer checked on a male and female walking on the side of the road on Central Street East. Male and female had been in a verbal argument and male was walking to Rosemount. Officer mediated, parties decided to return home, officer provided parties a ride.
• Received a barking dog complaint in the area of 70th Street West. Officer sat in the area not hearing any dogs barking.
April 18
• Responded to a medical on Birch Street Northeast
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a burglary alarm at the old Trondhjem Church on Garfield Ave. Build was secure, false alarm.
• Officer cited a property owner on Fourth Ave. Southeast for failing to comply with an ordinance violation.
• Received report of a suspicious male in the area of Second Ave. Northwest. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the male.
April 19
• Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Arizona Street Northwest.
• Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Third Ave. Northwest.
• Officer issued notice of ordinance violation Colorado Street Northwest.
• Officer issued notice of ordinance violation Fifth Ave. Northwest.
• Took a past action assault report on Main Street North.
April 20
• Took a juvenile complaint on Overlook Drive Southeast. Information only.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Hawaii Street Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
April 21
• Received a key fob found in the area of Eighth Ave. Northeast.
• Assisted with a civil property dispute on Eleventh Ave. Northeast.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Ave. Southwest.
April 22
• Received a 911 hang-up on Dogwood Street Northeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Took a past action theft of an off-road vehicle on Third Ave. Southwest.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fifteenth Ave. Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.