Lonsdale Good Neighbor

Lonsdale Lions President Alan Fitterer accepting the Lonsdale "Good Neighbor" Program $527.25 check from West Central Sanitation's Mike Rhodes for January-March 2023. 

The Lonsdale Lions Club recently received a check from West Central Sanitation for $527.25 after residents recycled their cardboard and paper at a community drop-off spot January-March.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments