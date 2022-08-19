Lonsdale Community Day

Lonsdale Lions President and Tri-city United High School Principal Alan Fitterer takes a selfie with 2022 Lonsdale Community Day Grand Marshal Johnny Carson, the "greeter" of Lonsdale.
More Lonsdale Lions Club members helping with the Kiddo Tractor Pedal Pull.
Our Lonsdale Lions Club working, running, & assisting the Lonsdale Community Day Kiddo Tractor Pedal Pull vendor.
One of the Kiddo Tractor Pedal Pull competitors loving this Community Day event sponsored & paid for by the Lonsdale Lions!
Lion Al Sevcik getting the "tractor" back to the front for the next competitor. Lion Don Sticha giving out a can of pop to the latest competitor as each participant gets a can of pop after competing.
The Lonsdale Lions Club, who sponsor the Lonsdale Community Day Kiddo Tractor Pedal Pull with the 11-year top finishers, who are showing off their trophies!
2022 Montgomery Kolacky Royalty -- all Titans (L to R): Kaia Krocak, Queen Alexis Hoefs, & Elizabeth Odenthal.
2022 Le Center St. Patrick's Day Royalty ... Queen Miss Shamrock Molly Closser with her Court!
The 2021 Lonsdale Ambassadors & Junior Ambassadors getting ready for the Grand Parade, their final event.
The Lonsdale Lions parade crew of (L to R) Lion Al Sevcik, Lion Dale Furrer, Lion Fritz Duban, Lion Barb Peterson, Lion Jim Mahler, Lion Don Sticha, & Lion Collan Zehnder. Lonsdale Lion President Alan Fitterer took this picture of this happy crew!
The 2022 Lonsdale Royalty ... the Ambassadors & Junior Ambassadors just before they jumped on their float in the Lonsdale Grand Parade.
The Tri-City United HS Titan Marching Band (directed by Mrs. Sarah Costello) & Flags (coached by Mrs. Kristen Glockner) ready to march & play in the Lonsdale Community Day Grand Parade.
The Lonsdale Lions crew, from right to left, of Lion Barb Peterson, Lion Jim Mahler, Lion Fritz Duban, Lion Don Sticha, and Lion Collan Zehnder working and "supervising" the Lonsdale Community Day Kiddos Tractor Pedal Pull.
Titan Grant Fitterer finishes 1st overall for males 7 in the race itself in the Lonsdale Community Day 5K+ run with a time of 21:06. Titan 2017 Grad Madi Malecha takes 1st for the females overall with a time of 26:23.
Lonsdale Community Day Boys 5K

Titans Grant Fitterer (first place on left) and Tyler Gogerty (third place on right) poses with the newly crowned Lonsdale Ambassadors and Junior Ambassadors after the Lonsdale Community Day 5K+ run in the teenage male category.
Lonsdale Community Day 5K

Titan Kaylee Gogerty (on left) takes first place in the teenage female category in the Lonsdale Community Day 5K+ run with the Kraft sisters, Natalie & Hannah, taking second and third respectively, posing with the newly crowned Lonsdale Ambassadors and Junior Ambassadors.

