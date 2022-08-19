Titan Kaylee Gogerty (on left) takes first place in the teenage female category in the Lonsdale Community Day 5K+ run with the Kraft sisters, Natalie & Hannah, taking second and third respectively, posing with the newly crowned Lonsdale Ambassadors and Junior Ambassadors.
Titans Grant Fitterer (first place on left) and Tyler Gogerty (third place on right) poses with the newly crowned Lonsdale Ambassadors and Junior Ambassadors after the Lonsdale Community Day 5K+ run in the teenage male category.
The Lonsdale Lions crew, from right to left, of Lion Barb Peterson, Lion Jim Mahler, Lion Fritz Duban, Lion Don Sticha, and Lion Collan Zehnder working and "supervising" the Lonsdale Community Day Kiddos Tractor Pedal Pull.
The Lonsdale Lions parade crew of (L to R) Lion Al Sevcik, Lion Dale Furrer, Lion Fritz Duban, Lion Barb Peterson, Lion Jim Mahler, Lion Don Sticha, & Lion Collan Zehnder. Lonsdale Lion President Alan Fitterer took this picture of this happy crew!
Titan Grant Fitterer finishes 1st overall for males 7 in the race itself in the Lonsdale Community Day 5K+ run with a time of 21:06. Titan 2017 Grad Madi Malecha takes 1st for the females overall with a time of 26:23.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.