The following candidates have filed, thus far, to run for area offices in the November General Election. There are no city seats up for election in Lonsdale.

Filing opened on Tuesday and continues through May 31.

Faribault City Council (three at-large seats): Thomas Spooner, Peter Van Sluis, Adama Youhn Doumbouya

Rice County Sheriff: Jesse Thomas

Rice County Attorney: John Fossum

Rice County Commissioner District 3: Steven J. Hauer, David J. Miller

Rice County Commissioner District 4: Steve Underdahl

Senate District 58: Bill Lieske, R; Clarice Grabau, DFL

House District 22B: Marcia Stapleton, DFL

House District 58A: Gary Bruggenthies, R; Kristi Pursell, DFL

