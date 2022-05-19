Local election filings in Rice County Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A voter casts a ballot. (Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following candidates have filed, thus far, to run for area offices in the November General Election. There are no city seats up for election in Lonsdale.Filing opened on Tuesday and continues through May 31.Faribault City Council (three at-large seats): Thomas Spooner, Peter Van Sluis, Adama Youhn DoumbouyaRice County Sheriff: Jesse ThomasRice County Attorney: John FossumRice County Commissioner District 3: Steven J. Hauer, David J. MillerRice County Commissioner District 4: Steve UnderdahlSenate District 58: Bill Lieske, R; Clarice Grabau, DFLHouse District 22B: Marcia Stapleton, DFLHouse District 58A: Gary Bruggenthies, R; Kristi Pursell, DFL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rice County Commissioner Politics District Candidate Steven J. Hauer David J. Miller John Fossum General Election Senate Office Election Bill Lieske Seat Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Le Center house explosion that killed young woman linked to gas leak Muskies provide growing fishing opportunities in French Lake Lonsdale plans summer adult mosquito control efforts Loans can help farmers reduce erosion and nutrient runoff Historian to revisit 1918 Rice County murder trial Voluntary Subscription Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter Delivered Tuesday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists