Little Prairie United Methodist Church welcomes Reverend Penny Bonsell as the new minister of the Dundas church.
Rev. Bonsell has most recently served at Finlayson UMC and Sandstone UCC. In addition, she has previously served as the Director of Children’s and Family Ministries, Spirit of Hope UMC in Golden Valley; Creator and Coordinator of Little Hands Ring and Sing, Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove; and Director of Childhood and Family Ministries, All Saints Lutheran Church in Minnetonka.
Rev. Bonsell has many ministry gifts, including relationship building, community building, Children’s and Family ministries and activities, visual arts and music. She has a passion for creativity and for connecting with a faith community through the arts, nature, and community events. She enjoys spiritual activities which in engage in the senses, such as baking bread, making music together, gathering around a campfire, gardening, or creating a pot on the potter’s wheel, all while being inspired to have fun along the way!
Rev. Bonsell finds incredible joy in children’s and family ministry and will bring this to the community during Vacation Bible School July 31-Aug. 4 from 5-8 p.m. each evening. Families of the community are welcome to join; contact the church by email (office@littleprairieumc.org) or phone (507-663-6150) to register.
Also join Little Prairie for the annual Cowboy Church service and meal coming this September! Visit littleprairieumc.org to discover other family and children faith-based events to be held throughout the year.
