Fun Lil Band of Rice County is starting practices

Jun 9, 2022

The Fun Lil Band of Rice County is starting practices for the summer band ensembles at outdoor local events.Any interested Rice County students or adults who can play at a seventh grade level or better are welcome. Practice dates will depend on schedules of participants.The Lil Fun Band is available for background music at community events.For more information call 507-301-5632.