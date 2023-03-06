RCSO Dive Team members tour a treatment room in the Hennepin County Medical Center’s Hyperbaric Chamber. In front from left, Capt. Todd Rost, Nate Hanson, Pat DeGrood, Ryan Bauer and Derek Estrem; and behind, Joe Johnson and Capt. Nathan Budin. (Submitted photos)
Dr. Christopher Logue talks about hyperbaric medicine at HCMC on Wednesday.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Dive Team made a trip up to tour the Hennepin County Medical Center’s Hyperbaric Chamber last Wednesday.
The team learned about the origin and history of hyperbaric medicine at HCMC from Dr. Christopher Logue and staff.
“We talked about diving accidents, wound care and other medical problems that hyperbaric medicine is useful in treating,” said Dive Team Captain Todd Rost. “An interesting note is that the chamber is used frequently for treatment of frostbite patients from around the area.”
The team also toured the inside of one of the treatment rooms. The chamber has three separate rooms. While the dive team was visiting, one room was being used to treat six patients.